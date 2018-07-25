15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Western region has largest waiting list for home care packages

July 25, 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Western region has the largest waiting list for home care packages for the elderly and those with disabilities.

The HSE region covering Galway, Roscommon and Mayo has a waiting list of over 15 hundred people.

Just over six thousand people are waiting on home care packages nationwide.

Sinn Féin city councillor Mairead Farrell says getting older or having a disability should not leave people invisible to the State.

Councillor Farrell argues care in the home is the preferred form of care for most families, you can hear her on the news at 2pm…

Galway Bay FM News Desk
