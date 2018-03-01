15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Alan Murphy

Westdoc to operate restricted service until 3pm tomorrow

By GBFM News
March 1, 2018

Time posted: 3:24 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Due to the predicted weather conditions, Westdoc will be operating a restricted service for the next 24 hours.

As a result, there may be delays in contacting the Westdoc call centre, at 1850-365000, but a spokesperson has stressed that all calls will be answered

Westdoc is for urgent cases only and emergency cases should be referred to the Hospital Emergency Departments or Ambulance Service, as appropriate.

Westdoc says it regrets any impact on our service users during this expected period of adverse weather.

Locally, the Status Red Alert has forced the cancellation of routine elective surgery and outpatient appointments at Galway’s public hospitals

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Confirmations postponed in Mountbellew and Moylough due to weather
March 1, 2018
Confirmations postponed in Mountbellew and Moylough due to weather
March 1, 2018
Galway homeless figure reaches all-time high
March 1, 2018
On-location weather reports from across Galway

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
March 1, 2018
POSTPONEMENT OF ALLIANZ LEAGUE GAMES
March 1, 2018
Friday’s Greyhound Meeting In Galway Cancelled
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK