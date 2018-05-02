West United To Re-Launch Underage Team

West United FC invites boys and girls between the ages of 6 and 9 to soccer skills sessions at Our Lady’s Boys’ Club, Sea Road. Sessions will run on Saturday mornings from 10 to 11 am, starting on May 12th.

The club has the unique advantage of being based in the heart of the city centre and will also have the option of running training sessions outdoors in South Park in the Claddagh.

West United is one of the oldest and best supported clubs in Galway city, with a rich and successful seventy-year history. A number of former West players have also played for Galway United and a former player, Eamonn ‘Chick’ Deacy, starred for the Aston Villa team that won the English league in 1981 and the European Cup in 1982. As recently as last season, the club’s first team reached the final of the Connacht Cup, watched by 2,000 fans at Eamonn Deacy Park in Terryland.

The club’s juvenile coaches have been Garda vetted and completed courses in Kick Start/PDP 1 and Safeguarding 1. The club also has a Child Protection Officer and a Child Liaison Person to ensure that child welfare is at the heart of the club.

One of its coaches, Claire O’Connor (also Child Protection Officer) is the daughter of Mike O’Connor, who previously ran the club’s underage set-up many years ago. West United welcomes Claire’s involvement, which shows its commitment to bringing girls into the club. Claire is fiercely proud that her daughter Katie will soon wear the West United jersey.

Coaching sessions will emphasise fun, team work and skills development.