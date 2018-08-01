15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

West records biggest rise in hotel prices

By GBFM News
August 1, 2018

Time posted: 10:29 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The success of the Wild Atlantic Way is having a significant influence on hotel prices in the west.

The region recorded last year’s biggest rise in prices – with room rates rising almost 10 per cent.

At 88 euro, the west is still cheaper than the national average of 111 euro, and 50 euro cheaper than Dublin prices.

Accountancy firm Crowe, which carried out the study, found record occupancy levels in Irish hotels.

Aiden Murphy from Crowe says the figures show economic growth is spreading, you can hear more from him on the 11am bulletin…

Galway Bay FM News Desk
