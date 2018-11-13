15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

West Of Ireland Boxer Looks Forward To December and WBC Title Fight In Castlebar

By Sport GBFM
November 13, 2018

Time posted: 1:30 pm

A boxer familiar as an amateur with Galway audiences will be bidding for a WBC Professional title in Castlebar on the 7th of December.

Ray Moylette fights Christian Uruzquieta for the WBC International Lightweight title in the Royal Theatre in what is his first fight in the West of Ireland since turning professional last year.

In the intervening months, Ray has fought eleven times winning all eleven and a win in December will see him jump into the WBC top fifteen.

Home from the US where he has been training for this fight, he joined John Mulligan on Sunday Sport.

 

