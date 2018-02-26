15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

West may escape worst of Storm Emma although patterns still under review

By GBFM News
February 26, 2018

Time posted: 6:09 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s likely that a Status Red Weather Warning could be issued for the country later in the week, according to the Housing Minister.

However, the West may escape worst of Storm Emma although patterns are still under review.

So far, storm Emma is predicted to cause temperatures countrywide to fall as low as minus five tonight.

Snow and ice are forecast in the East, Southeast and parts of the Midlands from tomorrow.

Minister Eoghan Murphy says the National Emergency Coordination Group is monitoring the situation closely.

Stay tuned to Galway Bay fm for updates.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
