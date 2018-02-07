West Board U20 Football Championship Draws

The Draws for the West Board U20 Football championships has been made with the quarter finals to take place on the weekend of the 17th and 18th of February. The A Quarter Finals sees Salthill/Knocknacarra face Oranmore/Maree, An Cheathru Rua take on St Michaels, Oughterard at home to Killannin and Barna facing Maigh Cuilinn. The B Quarter Finals will have three games with St James getting a bye into the Semi-Finals. Carna/Cashel/Na Piarsaigh are at home to An Spideal, Clifden face Micheal Breathnach and Leitir Mor are at home to An Fhairce.
2018 West GPC U-20 Football Draw
Quarter Finals to be played on the weekend of February 17/18th
“A” Division
Quarter Finals
Salthill/Knocknacarra v Oranmore/Maree
An Cheathru Rua v St. Michaels
Oughterard v Killannin
Barna v Maigh Cuilinn
Semi-Finals
2 v 1 and 4 v 3
First named team at Home in all games.
“B” Division
Quarter Finals:
St. James a bye
Carna/Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh v An Spideal
Clifden v Micheál Breathnach
Leitir Mór v An Fhairche
Semi-Finals
2 v 3 and 4 v 1
First named team at home in all games