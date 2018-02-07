West Board U20 Football Championship Draws

The Draws for the West Board U20 Football championships has been made with the quarter finals to take place on the weekend of the 17th and 18th of February. The A Quarter Finals sees Salthill/Knocknacarra face Oranmore/Maree, An Cheathru Rua take on St Michaels, Oughterard at home to Killannin and Barna facing Maigh Cuilinn. The B Quarter Finals will have three games with St James getting a bye into the Semi-Finals. Carna/Cashel/Na Piarsaigh are at home to An Spideal, Clifden face Micheal Breathnach and Leitir Mor are at home to An Fhairce.

2018 West GPC U-20 Football Draw

Quarter Finals to be played on the weekend of February 17/18th

“A” Division

Quarter Finals

Salthill/Knocknacarra v Oranmore/Maree

An Cheathru Rua v St. Michaels

Oughterard v Killannin

Barna v Maigh Cuilinn

Semi-Finals

2 v 1 and 4 v 3

First named team at Home in all games.

“B” Division

Quarter Finals:

St. James a bye

Carna/Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh v An Spideal

Clifden v Micheál Breathnach

Leitir Mór v An Fhairche

Semi-Finals

2 v 3 and 4 v 1

First named team at home in all games