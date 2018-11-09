Have a blast this week on Rise ‘n’ Shine with Alan Clarke and the Galway Science & Technology Exhibition

This week Alan Clarke is going all high tech as he’s explores the wonders of this year’s Galway Science & Technology Exhibition. Join Alan and Ollie each morning bright an early from 6.30am and find out how you could win a set of JBL C45BT wireless Bluetooth headphones.

Galway Science & Technology Exhibition takes place from Sunday 25th November 10am – 6pm at NUI Galway campus.

Tickets released on Saturday 17th November at 11am on www.galwayscience.eventbrite.ie Events include: James Grime presents the Enigma Machine Dr Michel Dugon of Ted.com with Sofia the tarantula and more Sue McGrath’s amazing Bubble Show; James Soper & Your Beautiful Biased Brain; Teddy bear hospital for all those little teddies Observatory UK; Sirius Science; Blackrock Observatory; Killaloe Exploration Dome – Searching Outer Space Science Busking by the Institute of Physics Self-drive cars by Valeo EA Games demo their exciting new games Fantastic interactive exhibits by Medtronic, NUI Galway, Boston Scientific, Cisco, GMIT, Fidelity, Creganna/TE, Marine Institute, Merit Medical, Aerogen, Romero Games and SOTI Over 30 shows and workshops all on the campus of NUI Galway