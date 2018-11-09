15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Have a blast this week on Rise ‘n’ Shine with Alan Clarke and the Galway Science & Technology Exhibition

By Sinead Kennedy
November 9, 2018

Time posted: 1:31 pm

This week Alan Clarke is going all high tech as he’s explores the wonders of this year’s Galway Science & Technology Exhibition.   Join Alan and Ollie each morning bright an early from 6.30am and find out how you could win a set of  JBL C45BT wireless Bluetooth headphones. 

 

The JBL C45BT wireless Bluetooth headphones bring the sound of JBL right to your ears. Featuring up to 16 hours of battery life, an innovative, stylish leather headband and ergonomic on ear design. You can seamlessly switch from music on your portable device to a ring from your phone. Compatible with all smart phones.

 

 

 

 

Galway Science & Technology Exhibition takes place from Sunday 25th November 10am – 6pm at NUI Galway campus.

Tickets released on Saturday 17th November at 11am on www.galwayscience.eventbrite.ie

Events include:

James Grime presents the Enigma Machine

Dr Michel Dugon of Ted.com with Sofia the tarantula and more

Sue McGrath’s amazing Bubble Show; James Soper & Your Beautiful Biased Brain;

Teddy bear hospital for all those little teddies

Observatory UK; Sirius Science; Blackrock Observatory; Killaloe Exploration Dome – Searching Outer Space

Science Busking by the Institute of Physics

Self-drive cars by Valeo

EA Games demo their exciting new games

Fantastic interactive exhibits by Medtronic, NUI Galway, Boston Scientific, Cisco, GMIT, Fidelity, Creganna/TE, Marine Institute, Merit Medical, Aerogen, Romero Games and SOTI

Over 30 shows and workshops all on the campus of NUI Galway

