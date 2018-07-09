15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Well-known Galway actor jailed for six years in oral rape case

By GBFM News
July 9, 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A well-known Galway actor and singer has been jailed for six years for orally raping a young student in his van while she was asleep.

Garrett Phillips, who played Dr. Cathal in Ros na Rún and recently starred as Frank Sinatra in a West End show, claimed what happened was consensual but was found guilty in April.

The court heard it happened in November 2015 after he found her crying on a park bench in Galway city and offered her a lift home.

The judge said there was a “predatory element” to what she described as the “callous rape of a young woman”.

