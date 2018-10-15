Weekly Galway Athletics Report

Connacht Primary Schools Cross Country Finals

The Connacht Primary Schools Cross Country Finals were held Saturday last in Bushfield grounds, Bullaun, Loughrea. Nearly 500 students took part in what were torrential downpours and testing underfoot conditions. Race winners were Keevagh Barry of Ballymana NS in Galway in the Junior Girls race, Matthew Casey of Ballyvary, Mayo in the Junior Boys event, Sarah Carney of Bohola in Mayo in the Senior Girls race andDeclan Kennedy of Croghan, Roscommon in the Senior Boys race. Ballinderry NS were team winners in the Junior Girls event, with Scoil Iognaid in Sea Road winning the Senior Boys team title.

The Connacht Senior League Day One was also held at the Loughrea venue, with Ladies racing 4km, and Men 8km. Guest athlete Rossa Hurley from Donore Harriers in Dublin won the Men’s race ahead of Neil Keane of Galway City Harriers in second and first Connacht athlete home, with Naoise O Gibne of GCH just pipping clubmate Peter O Sullivan into third place after a great battle.

Sligo athlete Eimear O Connor was an impressive winner of the Ladies 4km race, winning from gun to tape, ahead of Mayo’s Collette Tuohy, with Eavan McLoughlin of Sligo AC third and Niamh Hennelly of GCH in fourth

Irish Schools Combined Events

The Irish Schools Combined Events were held in Athlone IT Saturdaylast.Galway athletes had great success, with two gold medal winners and one bronze medallist. Chloe Casey of St Raphael’sin Loughreawas hugely impressive in claiming a clear victory in the Inter Girls, while Laura Cunninghamof Presentation Athenrywon the Senior Girls event and Ryan McNelis, also of Pres Athenry, took bronze in the Senior Boys event.

Galway Cross Country championships

Day two of the 2018 County Galway Cross country competition will take place this Sunday the 21st October, 2018 in Bushfield, Loughrea AC’s grounds outside Bullaun. The event will see the Juvenile Uneven ages races from U9 through to U19 on the programme, with the first race starting at 1 pm.

Wille Morris RIP

The death has taken place of legendary Galway athlete Willie Morris, one of the finest runners ever from the county. Willie Morris was a multiple National cross-country champion individually, winning four titles, a National marathon champion and also won numerous team titles for club and county. Wille Morris had a prolific and successful running career spanning over fifty years, and ran for Derrydonnell AC, and later Galway City Harriers. Galway Athletics wishes to extend its deepest sympathies to his family and friends

Moylough 10k

The North East Galway Moylough 10k was held Sunday last in perfect conditions. Conor Dolan of GCH was first home in 34.01, with John Nolan second in 36.43 and third home was Daire Comer just behind in 36.47. First lady was Dalva MacPhilips of Westport AC in 42.29, with Maura Dervin second and Eimear Bray of Corofin third.