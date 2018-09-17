Weekly Galway Athletics Report

World Masters Outdoors – Galway’s top Masters athletes finished off an arduous two-week championship in Malaga in Spain at the World Masters Outdoor championships. Tommy Farragher of Corofin placed eleventh in the Throws Pentathlon at Over 65 level, a five-event competition, with his best placings being second in the Weight throw and third in the Hammer. Justin Lane of Tuam in his first championships produced strong performances in the Pole Vault (16th), 110 Hurdles (15th) and High Jump (19th) at O45 level. Sean McDermott of Castlegar AC competed well in very high quality 1500m and 5000m races clocking 4.50 and 18.47 at O40 level.

Castlegar Open Cross-Country Races – Next Saturday 22nd September sees the Castlegar AC organized Open Cross Country take place from 12 noon in Merlin Woods City Park, Doughiska. There is a full Juvenile programme of events, adult relays, a 2km introductory race, Ladies 4km, and the blue riband event, the Senior Mens 6km on the schedule, with the final race off at 3pm.

Galway Primary Schools Races – The annual Galway Primary Schools Cross Country races will take place in Nolan Park, Renmore, firstly on Tuesday 25th September with the Semi Finals, where all schools in the county get the chance to try out cross country, with races for 3rd/4th Class and 5th/6th Class pupils. Tuesday 2nd October will see the Primary Schools Finals, again in Renmore. All Galway Primary schools have received entry forms which are due to be returned by Friday September 21st at the latest.

Fit for Life – Galway City Harriers Fit for Life running programme resumes this week, with new beginners welcome to join. The headquarters for registration is Westside Library, at 7pm sharp, Thursday next 20th September

Coaching Workshops – Athletics Ireland Regional Development Officer Paul Byrne hosts the second ofthree coachingworkshops at NUIG Athletics Track, Dangan, this Thursday, September, 20th, from 6 to 8 pm. This week’sworkshops will cover the basics of each of the following event groups; High Jump and Javelin with the final week featuring Long Jump,). Hurdles, Please contact [email protected] for any further questions. Coaches can register on the Athletics Ireland website