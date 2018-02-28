Weekends SSE Airtricity League Games Called Off

The Football Association of Ireland have confirmed that all games scheduled to take place in the SSE Airtricity League this weekend have been postponed.
Following a detailed monitoring process, where the FAI worked closely with all clubs, it was decided to postpone all games in the Premier and First Divisions due to current severe weather conditions and future forecasts from Met Eireann.
Below is a list of rescheduled fixtures with kick-off times to be confirmed:
SSE Airtricity League Premier Division
Bray Wanderers v Waterford – Rescheduled for Monday, March 19
Cork City v Bohemians – Rescheduled for Monday, March 19
Derry City v Dundalk – Rescheduled for Monday, March 19
Limerick v Shamrock Rovers – Rescheduled for Monday, March 19
St Patrick’s Athletic v Sligo Rovers – Rescheduled for Monday, March 19
Limerick v Cork City – Changed from Saturday, March 17 to Friday, March 16
Limerick v Waterford – Changed from Saturday, March 31 to Friday, March 30
SSE Airtricity League First Division
Athlone Town v Cabinteely – Rescheduled for Monday, March 19
Wexford v UCD – Rescheduled for Monday, March 19
Cobh Ramblers v Galway United – Fixture to be rescheduled at a later date
Finn Harps v Longford Town – Fixture to be rescheduled at a later date
Shelbourne v Drogheda United – Fixture to be rescheduled at a later date