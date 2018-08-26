15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Music - Sunday Night

Weekend’s County Senior And Intermediate Football Championship Results

By Sport GBFM
August 26, 2018

Time posted: 8:07 pm

Senior Football Championship – Group 1

St. James 1-11 Cortoon Shamrocks 0-11

Corofin 5-16 An Cheathrú Rua 1-7

 

Senior Football Championship – Group 2

Annaghdown 1-12 Salthill-Knocknacarra 0-8

Killannin 0-8 Bearna 0-8

 

Senior Football Championship – Group 3

Killererin 1-11 Naomh Anna Leitir Mor 1-11

Mountbellew/Moylough 0-10 Caherlistrane 0-8
Senior Football Championship – Group 4

Moycullen 4-15 Caltra 0-5

Milltown 1-17 Monivea-Abbey 0-15

 

Intermediate Football Championship – Group 1

Menlough 0-13 Williamstown 0-4

Oranmore/Maree 2-20 Glenamaddy 1-5

 

Intermediate Football Championship – Group 2

Mícheál Breathnach 1-14 St Brendan’s 1-11

An Spideal 3-11 Oughterard 2-14

 

Intermediate Football Championship – Group 3

Dunmore MacHales 2-13 Kilkerrin-Clonberne 0-10

Clifden 5-11 Athenry 0-6

 

Intermediate Football Championship – Group 4

Headford 3-12 St Gabriels 0-9

Oileann Arann 2-16 Carna/Caiseal 2-6

