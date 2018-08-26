Weekend’s County Senior And Intermediate Football Championship Results

Senior Football Championship – Group 1
St. James 1-11 Cortoon Shamrocks 0-11
Corofin 5-16 An Cheathrú Rua 1-7
Senior Football Championship – Group 2
Annaghdown 1-12 Salthill-Knocknacarra 0-8
Killannin 0-8 Bearna 0-8
Senior Football Championship – Group 3
Killererin 1-11 Naomh Anna Leitir Mor 1-11
Mountbellew/Moylough 0-10 Caherlistrane 0-8
Senior Football Championship – Group 4
Moycullen 4-15 Caltra 0-5
Milltown 1-17 Monivea-Abbey 0-15
Intermediate Football Championship – Group 1
Menlough 0-13 Williamstown 0-4
Oranmore/Maree 2-20 Glenamaddy 1-5
Intermediate Football Championship – Group 2
Mícheál Breathnach 1-14 St Brendan’s 1-11
An Spideal 3-11 Oughterard 2-14
Intermediate Football Championship – Group 3
Dunmore MacHales 2-13 Kilkerrin-Clonberne 0-10
Clifden 5-11 Athenry 0-6
Intermediate Football Championship – Group 4
Headford 3-12 St Gabriels 0-9
Oileann Arann 2-16 Carna/Caiseal 2-6