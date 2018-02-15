15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

News Break

News Break

Weekend National Basketball Preview

By Sport GBFM
February 15, 2018

Time posted: 1:43 pm

This weekend in the Mens Superleague, Moycullen travel to Dublin on Saturday for a 5pm tip-off against Swords Thunder while Maree host Killester in Calasanctius later that evening at 7.45pm. In the Women’s Superleague on Saturday, NUIG Mystics play Killester at 6pm in Clontarf, while on Sunday in the Men’s Division One Titans play Sligo All-Stars in The Jes at 3.30pm.

Saturday, 17th February 2018

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:  

Griffith College Swords Thunder v Moycullen, ALSAA-Dublin, 17:00;

UCD Marian v Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, UCD, 19:00;

Maree v Pyrobel Killester, Calasanctius College, Oranmore, 19:45;

Black Amber Templeogue v Belfast Star, Oblate Hall Inchicore, 20:00;

KUBS BC v DCU Saints, Greendale, 20:00;

 

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:  

Portlaoise Panthers v IT Carlow Basketball, St Mary’s Hall, 18:00;

Pyrobel Killester v NUIG Mystics, IWA-Clontarf, 18:00;

Maxol WIT Wildcats v Courtyard Liffey Celtics, Mercy Gym, 19:00;

 

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One:

Ballincollig v Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin, Ballincollig CS, 16:00;

Fr Mathews v Portlaoise Panthers, Colaiste Chriost Ri, 19:15;

Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney v LYIT Donegal, Killarney Sports Centre, 19:30;

 

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One:  

UL Huskies v Fr Mathews, PESS Building-UL, 17:00;

Griffith College Swords Thunder v Meteors, ALSAA-Dublin, 19:00;

 

Sunday, 18th February 2018         

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:  

UCC Demons v Eanna, Mardyke Arena, 15:00;

 

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One:  

Ulster University Elks v IT Carlow Basketball, Ulster University Elks, 15:00;

Paris Texas Kilkenny v Dublin Lions, O Loughlins GAA, 15:00;

LIT Celtics v LYIT Donegal, SportsHub Limerick IT, 15:00;

GameFootage.net Titans v EJ Sligo All-Stars, The Jes, 15:30;

 

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:  

Singleton SuperValu Brunell v DCU Mercy, Parochial Hall, 14:45;

print
Sport
Probe launched into accounts of Galway GAA County Board
February 15, 2018
Mervue Utd respond to Galway United row reports
February 15, 2018
Corofin hoping to keep Galway football on a high
February 15, 2018
Connacht make four changes for Zebre tie

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

February 15, 2018
Probe launched into accounts of Galway GAA County Board
February 15, 2018
Legislation introduced to compensate landowners affected by Galway Mayo broadband network

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline