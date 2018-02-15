Weekend National Basketball Preview

This weekend in the Mens Superleague, Moycullen travel to Dublin on Saturday for a 5pm tip-off against Swords Thunder while Maree host Killester in Calasanctius later that evening at 7.45pm. In the Women’s Superleague on Saturday, NUIG Mystics play Killester at 6pm in Clontarf, while on Sunday in the Men’s Division One Titans play Sligo All-Stars in The Jes at 3.30pm.

Saturday, 17th February 2018

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

Griffith College Swords Thunder v Moycullen, ALSAA-Dublin, 17:00;

UCD Marian v Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, UCD, 19:00;

Maree v Pyrobel Killester, Calasanctius College, Oranmore, 19:45;

Black Amber Templeogue v Belfast Star, Oblate Hall Inchicore, 20:00;

KUBS BC v DCU Saints, Greendale, 20:00;

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

Portlaoise Panthers v IT Carlow Basketball, St Mary’s Hall, 18:00;

Pyrobel Killester v NUIG Mystics, IWA-Clontarf, 18:00;

Maxol WIT Wildcats v Courtyard Liffey Celtics, Mercy Gym, 19:00;

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One:

Ballincollig v Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin, Ballincollig CS, 16:00;

Fr Mathews v Portlaoise Panthers, Colaiste Chriost Ri, 19:15;

Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney v LYIT Donegal, Killarney Sports Centre, 19:30;

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One:

UL Huskies v Fr Mathews, PESS Building-UL, 17:00;

Griffith College Swords Thunder v Meteors, ALSAA-Dublin, 19:00;

Sunday, 18th February 2018

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

UCC Demons v Eanna, Mardyke Arena, 15:00;

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One:

Ulster University Elks v IT Carlow Basketball, Ulster University Elks, 15:00;

Paris Texas Kilkenny v Dublin Lions, O Loughlins GAA, 15:00;

LIT Celtics v LYIT Donegal, SportsHub Limerick IT, 15:00;

GameFootage.net Titans v EJ Sligo All-Stars, The Jes, 15:30;

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

Singleton SuperValu Brunell v DCU Mercy, Parochial Hall, 14:45;