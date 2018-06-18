15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

Weekend Galway GAA Club Results

By Sport GBFM
June 18, 2018

Time posted: 10:01 am

HURLING RESULTS:

Senior Hurling League Group 1
Ballinderreen 2-19 Tommy Larkins 1-13
Clarinbridge 1-15 St Thomas 2-10
Liam Mellows 2-17 Beagh 1-12

Senior Hurling League Group 2
Moycullen 2-17 Gort 2-14

Intermediate Hurling League
Rahoon-Newcastle 4-11 Killimor 2-13
Oranmore-Maree 2-14 Kilbeacanty 0-9

Gullane’s Hotel Junior A Hurling Championship – Group 1
Craughwell 0-15 Sarsfields 0-14
Skehana 2-12 Ardrahan 2-9

Gullane’s Hotel Junior A Hurling Championship – Group 2
Micheal Breathnach 1-13 Ballygar 1-12

Gullane’s Hotel Junior B Hurling Championship – Group 1
Rahoon-Newcastle 2-8 Kilconieron 0-14

Gullane’s Hotel Junior B Hurling Championship – Group 2
Loughrea 1-20 Cappataggle 1-18

Gullane’s Hotel Junior B Hurling Championship – Group 3
Ahascragh/Fohenagh 0-21 Kiltormer 1-7

Gullane’s Hotel Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 1
Sylane 3-10 Oranmore-Maree 2-12
Killimordaly 3-8 Kilbeacanty 1-13

Gullane’s Hotel Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 2
Ballygar 2-11 Ballinderreen 1-7
Sarsfields 1-14 Turloughmore 0-4

Gullane’s Hotel Junior C1 Hurling Championship – Group 1
Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 1-16 Moycullen 0-12

Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging Under 12 Hurling League – Group 1
Oranmore-Maree 3-6 Turloughmore 0-6

Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging Under 12 Hurling League – Group 2
Carnmore 4-9 Cappataggle 0-6
Loughrea 6-3 Craughwell 2-3
Moycullen 5-4 Mullagh/Kiltormer 2-9

Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging Under 12 Hurling League – Group 4
St Thomas 4-5 Ardrahan 1-3

Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging Under 12 Hurling League – Group 5
St Dominics 2-8 Ahascragh/Fohenagh 0-8
Four Roads 8-10 Abbeyknockmoy 3-2
Ballygar 3-6 Skehana 4-2

Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging Under 12 Hurling League – Group 6
Padraig Pearses 3-13 Meelick-Eyrecourt 1-1

 

FOOTBALL RESULTS:

Division 2 football League
St Michael’s 0-17 Claregalway 1-9

Division 4 football League
St Gabriel’s 3-8 Clifden 2-10

John Dunne Cup – Group 5
Killererin 0-10 Kilkerrin-Clonberne 0-3

Ard Ri Hotel Division 5 football league (North)
Caherlistrane 3-10 Milltown 1-9
Annaghdown 1-19 Headford 1-8

Car Parts Warehouse Division 7 football league (West)
Oranmore-Maree 2-11 An Cheathrú Rua 2-8

WERS Waste U14 Football Division 1 North
Monivea-Abbey 2-9 Ballinasloe 1-8
Dunmore MacHales 4-9 Mountbellew/Moylough 2-7

WERS Waste U14 Football Division 1 West
Barna 8-6 Annaghdown 1-9
Salthill-Knocknacarra 0-10 Claregalway 1-7
St. James 4-8 Moycullen 4-5

WERS Waste U14 Football Division 2 North
Headford 5-9 Craughwell 4-6
Clarinbridge 6-11 Loughrea 0-2

WERS Waste U14 Football Division 2 West
St Michael’s 7-12 Clifden/Renvyle 5-3
Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh 5-9 Micheal Breathnach 6-4
Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 3-11 An Cheathrú Rua 4-6

WERS Waste U14 Football Division 3
St Gabriel’s 4-8 Northern Gaels 3-4

WERS Waste U12 Football Group 10
Salthill-Knocknacarra 3-7 Craughwell 3-4

