Weekend Galway GAA Club Results

HURLING RESULTS:
Challoner Trophies U21 A Hurling Championship
Kilnadeema-Leitrim 0-19 St Mary’s GAA Athenry 1-10
Challoner Trophies U21 A1 Hurling Championship
Liam Mellows 4-14 Loughrea 2-13
Challoner Trophies U21 B Hurling Championship Group 4
Annaghdown 2-10 Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 0-12
Challoner Trophies U21B1 Hurling Championship
Carnmore 2-14 Ballinasloe 1-10
Cois Fharraige 1-11 Rahoon-Newcastle 0-5
Salthill-Knocknacarra 6-8 Kinvara 0-18
Ballinderreen 4-11 Ahascragh/Fohenagh 1-12
Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging Under 14 A Hurling Championship
Turloughmore 2-17 Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 1-0
Clarinbridge 3-10 Sarsfields 1-2
Craughwell 1-10 Killimordaly 1-5
Loughrea 1-7 Castlegar 0-7
Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging Under 14 A1 Hurling Championship
Kilnadeema-Leitrim 1-7 Sylane 1-4
Athenry W/O Ballinasloe –
Oranmore-Maree 3-7 Michael Cusacks 3-3
Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging Under 14 B Hurling Championship
Carnmore 1-7 Cappataggle 1-3
Cois Fharraige 2-2 Liam Mellows 0-1
Gort 3-5 Kinvara 2-4
Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging Under 14 B1 Hurling Championship
Mullagh/Kiltormer 2-10 Rahoon-Newcastle 0-2
Kilconieron 4-10 Meelick-Eyrecourt 3-3
St Thomas 6-4 Salthill-Knocknacarra 0-3
FOOTBALL RESULTS:
Keogh Accountancy Group U20 A Football Championship West Quarter final
Oughterard 0-12 Killannin 1-8
U 20 A Football Championship North semi final
Claregalway 3-4 Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin 1-3
Minor A Football League – North
Northern Gaels 1-16 Corofin 0-9
Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin 2-10 Monivea-Abbey 1-11
Minor B1 Football League – North
Ballinasloe 3-14 St Gabriel’s 2-6
Minor B2 Football League – North
Dunmore MacHales 1-10 Headford 1-3