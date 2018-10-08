Weekend Club Basketball Results

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:
UCC Demons 75-84 Garvey’s Tralee Warriors
Belfast Star 85-77 Griffith College Swords Thunder
DCU Saints 90-79 C&S Neptune
Pyrobel Killester 63-73 UCD Marian
Maree 62-76 Templeogue
Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin 81-64 Moycullen
Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:
Pyrobel Killester 61-65 Singleton SuperValu Brunell
Fr Mathews 68-29 NUIG Mystics
Courtyard Liffey Celtics 78-48 Maxol WIT Wildcats
Ambassador UCC Glanmire 88-76 Marble City Hawks
DCU Mercy 69-30 IT Carlow Basketball
Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One:
Ulster University Elks 77-83 EJ Sligo All-Stars
LYIT Donegal 115-110 GameFootage.net Titans (after overtime)
Abbey Seals Dublin Lions 59-57 Bad Bobs Tolka Rovers, Colaiste Bride
WIT Vikings 64-67 Portlaoise Panthers, Waterford IT
Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney 96-101 Tradehouse Central Ballincollig
UL Sports Eagles 53-85 IT Carlow Basketball
Fr Mathews 105-95 LIT
KUBS BC 71-76 DBS Éanna
Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One:
Ulster University Elks 76-59 Phoenix Rockets, Ulster University Elks, 17:00;
UL Huskies 60-63 Limerick Celtics
Griffith College Swords Thunder 59-88 Maree
Trinity Meteors 73-44 Fabplus North West
Portlaoise Panthers 77-61 St Mary’s Castleisland