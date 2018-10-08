15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Weekend Club Basketball Results

By Sport GBFM
October 8, 2018

Time posted: 9:06 am

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:   

UCC Demons 75-84 Garvey’s Tralee Warriors

Belfast Star 85-77 Griffith College Swords Thunder

DCU Saints 90-79 C&S Neptune

Pyrobel Killester 63-73 UCD Marian

Maree 62-76 Templeogue

Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin 81-64 Moycullen     

 

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:   

Pyrobel Killester 61-65 Singleton SuperValu Brunell

Fr Mathews 68-29 NUIG Mystics

Courtyard Liffey Celtics 78-48 Maxol WIT Wildcats

Ambassador UCC Glanmire 88-76 Marble City Hawks

DCU Mercy 69-30 IT Carlow Basketball

 

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One:   

Ulster University Elks 77-83 EJ Sligo All-Stars

LYIT Donegal 115-110 GameFootage.net Titans (after overtime)

Abbey Seals Dublin Lions 59-57 Bad Bobs Tolka Rovers, Colaiste Bride

WIT Vikings 64-67 Portlaoise Panthers, Waterford IT

Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney 96-101 Tradehouse Central Ballincollig

UL Sports Eagles 53-85 IT Carlow Basketball

Fr Mathews 105-95 LIT

KUBS BC 71-76 DBS Éanna

 

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One:   

Ulster University Elks 76-59 Phoenix Rockets, Ulster University Elks, 17:00;

UL Huskies 60-63 Limerick Celtics

Griffith College Swords Thunder 59-88 Maree

Trinity Meteors 73-44 Fabplus North West

Portlaoise Panthers 77-61 St Mary’s Castleisland

Optional Headline