Weekend Basketball Results

The Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League got underway with a bang on Saturday evening with the clash of Moycullen and Maree at NUIG, with Moycullen dominating proceedings in the opening two quarters, keeping Maree to just 21 points for the half. A refocused Maree came out after the break though, and as the clocked ticked down in the fourth, had Moycullen’s lead cut back to just four points by the midway mark, but the hosts persevered to win out 66-59. In the Men’s Division One Gamefootage.net Titans scooped their first win of the season on Sunday, winning out 68-60 over Ulster University Elks.

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

UCD Marian 75-68 DCU Saints

Griffith College Swords Thunder 81-86 Pyrobel Killester

CandS Neptune 88-100 UCC Demons

Garveys Tralee Warriors 86-89 Keanes Supervalu Killorglin

Moycullen 66-59 Maree

Templeogue 88-72 Belfast Star

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One:

IT Carlow Basketball 86-66 WIT Vikings

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig 88-66 Limerick Celtics

LYIT Donegal 88-105 Abbey Seals Dublin Lions

LIT 67-90 UL Sports Eagles

DBS Eanna 79-58 Bad Bobs Tolka Rovers

Portlaoise Panthers 77-94 Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney

KUBS BC 67-80 EJ Sligo All-Stars

GameFootage.net Titans 68-60 Ulster University Elks