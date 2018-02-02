Weekend 2018 Lidl Ladies National Football League round 2 previews

Lidl Ladies National Football League 2018 – Round 2

Saturday 3rd February

Lidl Ladies NFL Division 2 – Round 2

Cavan (H) v Armagh, 2.30pm, Templeport, (J Gallagher, Dublin)

Cavan have home advantage this weekend, after defeating Laois away on their travels in their opening fixture. Aisling Doonan and Bronagh Sheridan were in excellent attacking form for the Breffni girls last weekend, as Armagh suffered a promotion setback with a home defeat against 2017 TG4 All-Ireland intermediate champions Tipperary. In this Ulster derby, the points on offer for both counties are crucial. Cavan can consolidate their position at the head of affairs with a victory, while Armagh will be anxious to get off the mark.

Waterford (H) v Clare, 3.00pm, Waterford IT, (B Redmond)

A big game for both counties as Waterford look to bounce back from last weekend’s defeat to Tyrone. That was a fixture that ebbed and flowed, before Tyrone showed the wherewithal to claim maximum points. Clare battled to a hard-fought one-point victory over Sligo, to get James Murrihy’s spell at the helm off to a bright start. A Munster derby should ensure a competitive edge to proceedings and the winners will take a big step towards a coveted top-four finish.

Tipperary (H) v Laois, 2.00pm, Ardfinnan, (J Murphy, Carlow)

Tipperary, Division 3 champions last year, hit the ground running in the second tier with a noteworthy victory in Armagh last weekend. Orla O’Dwyer scored both goals for the Premier County and the visit of Laois to Ardfinnan gives local fans the chance to see Shane Ronayne’s TG4 All-Ireland intermediate champions in action for the first time on home soil in 2018. Laois will look to provide stern opposition and are hoping to improve on last weekend’s showing against Cavan. Laois opened brightly in that game but Cavan ran out comfortable winners.

Lidl Ladies NFL Division 3 – Round 2

Offaly (H) v Kildare, 2.00pm, Edenderry, (S Curley)

Offaly suffered a heavy defeat on their visit to Roscommon last weekend but will hope for better fortune on home soil this weekend. This is Kildare’s first outing of the 2018 campaign and having suffered relegation from Division 2 last year, they’ll be anxious to get the new campaign off to a bright start.

Meath (H) v Longford, 2.00pm, Dunganny Centre of Excellence (3G), (G Corrigan)

Meath marked themselves out as real contenders for promotion from Division 3 with a hugely impressive display at home to Down on the opening day. The Royals racked up 4-13 against Down, as Vikki Wall and Stacey Grimes combined for 3-8. Longford were defeated by Wexford, another fancied team for promotion, but showed enough to suggest that they can be competitive in this division.

Wexford (H) v Leitrim – Conceded by Leitrim

Lidl Ladies NFL Division 4 – Round 2

Limerick (H) v Antrim, 3.00pm, Athea, (J Devlin, Galway)

Antrim secured a 3-10 to 2-9 victory over last year’s TG4 All-Ireland junior champions Fermanagh in last weekend’s opening round fixture. Antrim were beaten Division 4 finalists two years ago and could be a team to watch in this campaign. John Ryan’s tenure as Limerick manager began with a 1-4 apiece draw against Carlow and they’ll look to make home advantage count here.

Sunday 4th February

Lidl Ladies NFL Division 1 – Round 2

Westmeath (H) v Dublin, 12.30pm, St Lomans, Mullingar, (N McCormack, Laois)

Dublin got their 2018 season off to a winning start in Donegal last Sunday and face another away game this weekend. Westmeath are the hosts and while they lost out to Mayo on their travels last weekend, it was an encouraging performance from the Lake County. Dublin boss Mick Bohan looks set to run the rule over his squad again, with a sprinkling of established stars providing the experienced and cool heads. Dublin and Westmeath know plenty about each other from recent Leinster final meetings. Dublin won last year’s provincial final by 3-18 to 0-8 and Westmeath will be anxious to close the gap.

Kerry (H) v Mayo, 2.00pm, Brosna, (K Delahunty, Tipperary)

Kerry struggled against Cork in Knocknagoshel last Sunday but a home fixture in Brosna against visiting Mayo gives them a shot at redemption. The Kelly sisters, Grace and Niamh, collected 0-7 between them against Westmeath last Sunday and they’ll be hoping for another big showing. Mayo manager Peter Leahy is working to provide some fresh impetus in his side with Cora Staunton absent for the early stages of the League campaign, at the very least, while Martha Carter and Yvonne Byrne are considering their options.

Cork (H) v Monaghan, 2.00pm, Mallow, (E Moran, Kerry)

Cork will have a big say in this year’s League campaign, if the evidence from last Sunday’s comprehensive victory over Kerry is anything to go by. The visit of Monaghan renews a rivalry that saw the counties meet in the 2012 Division 1 final, as well as All-Ireland deciders in 2008, 2011 and 2013. Both counties have moved on considerably since then, with transition very much the name of the game. With home advantage, Cork will fancy their chances, as Monaghan look to bounce back from defeat to Galway.

Donegal (H) v Galway, 2.00pm, Glenfin, (G Chapman, Sligo)

Donegal will be hoping for more a goal threat against Galway in Glenfin. They scored 0-7 against Dublin last weekend but green flags proved the difference for the visiting Jackies. Galway are a really interesting project this year under Stephen Glennon and they backed up their status as potential dark horses in all competitions by putting 4-9 past Monaghan in their opening League fixture. Tracey Leonard showed some excellent early-season form with 1-4 last time out and the Galway sharpshooter is a player Donegal must keep a close eye on.

Lidl Ladies NFL Division 2 – Round 2

Sligo (H) v Tyrone, 2.00pm, Connelly Park, Collooney, (D Callaghan, Donegal)

Tyrone were impressive when defeating Waterford in their opening fixture, with Maria Canavan, Chloe McCaffrey, Grainne Rafferty and Niamh Hughes all scoring goals. Tyrone were beaten TG4 All-Ireland intermediate finalists last year and while they’ll look to go one better in 2018, they’d also love a genuine promotion push. Sligo were narrowly beaten by Clare in round 1 and they have home advantage to call upon here.

Lidl Ladies NFL Division 3 – Round 2

Down (H) v Roscommon, 1.00pm, Downpatrick, (P Burke, Louth)

Wounded Down will look to pick themselves up off the floor when they welcome Roscommon to Downpatrick. But after losing heavily to Meath, it doesn’t appear to get much easier for them, on paper at least, when Roscommon roll into town. The Rossies racked up 5-18 against Offaly last weekend.

Lidl Ladies NFL Division 4 – Round 2

Louth (H) v Carlow, 2.00pm, Darver (3G) Centre of Excellence, (K Phelan, Laois)

Louth were rampant against Kilkenny in their opening League fixture of 2018, putting 7-24 past the Cats. They’ll get a much stiffer test against last year’s All-Ireland junior semi-finalists Carlow in Darver but the hosts will target another victory.

Derry (H) v Fermanagh, 2.00pm, Glen Watty Graham’s, Maghera, (S McLaughlin, Donegal)

A repeat of last year’s All-Ireland junior decider should ensure for another close encounter. Fermanagh lifted silverware after a replay in Clones but were put to their pin of their collar by Derry, who have home advantage for this League meeting. Both counties will be looking to get off the mark after round 1 defeats.

Wicklow (H) v Kilkenny, 2.00pm, Roundwood, (D McEnery, Westmeath)

This could be another tough afternoon for Kilkenny, who travel to an in-form Wicklow. The Garden County girls scored 2-20 at home to Derry last weekend, as Kilkenny suffered a big loss to Louth.