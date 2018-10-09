Wednesday – Live Post Budget Analysis on The Keith Finnegan Show with Mazars Galway

It’s that time – it’s all about the Budget! Tomorrow Keith Finnegan will broadcast live from the Galway office of accountancy firm Mazars, Mayoralty House, Flood Street with a “Post Budget Analysis”.

If you want to hear more about how Budget 2019 will affect individuals & local businesses, tune in from 10 am to 12 noon tomorrow.

Keith will speak with Tax and financial experts and listen as Galway business people give their reaction to the Budget.

Mazars Ireland is a leading professional services firm specialising in audit and assurance, consultancy, corporate finance and tax. Based in Dublin, Galway and Limerick, Mazars Ireland is part of an integrated partnership.

Their core purpose is to deliver exceptional value to clients. With expertise from 25 Partners and over 400 professionals they thrive to provide technical excellence and quality of service.

For more details click HERE