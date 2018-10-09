15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Wednesday – Live Post Budget Analysis on The Keith Finnegan Show with Mazars Galway

By Sinead Kennedy
October 9, 2018

Time posted: 7:25 pm

It’s that time – it’s all about the Budget! Tomorrow Keith Finnegan will broadcast live from the Galway office of accountancy firm Mazars, Mayoralty House, Flood Street with a “Post Budget Analysis”.

If you want to hear more about how Budget 2019 will affect individuals & local businesses, tune in from 10 am to 12 noon tomorrow.

Keith will speak with Tax and financial experts and listen as  Galway business people give their reaction to the Budget.

Mazars Ireland is a leading professional services firm specialising in audit and assurance, consultancy, corporate finance and tax. Based in Dublin, Galway and Limerick, Mazars Ireland is part of an integrated partnership.

Their core purpose is to deliver exceptional value to clients. With expertise from 25 Partners and over 400 professionals they thrive to provide technical excellence and quality of service.
For more details click HERE
print
Outside Broadcasts
Summary of reaction to Budget 2019
Thursday – Live from G Furniture Tuam for their Massive Sale
October 9, 2018
Thursday – Live from G Furniture Tuam for their Massive Sale

LATEST PODCASTS

October 9, 2018
The Rhythm Train – Episode 4
October 9, 2018
Galway Races Preview
October 8, 2018
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Monday October 8th 2018
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?