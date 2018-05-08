15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner

Wednesday – Live from Western Motors Biggest Ever Used Car Event

By Sinead Kennedy
May 8, 2018

Time posted: 12:09 pm

On Wednesday we broadcast live from Western Motors Ballybritt.  Join Ronan Lardner and Alan Murphy from 12 to 5pm

At Western Motors Ballybritt  their Biggest Used Car Event of the year is happening now until May 12th.   When you buy now and  you can avail of 3.9% Finance, 2 Years Warranty and €1,000 Purchase Contribution plus all come serviced, NCT’d, HPI checked as standard.   That’s just the kind of excellent offer you’d expect from Western Motors Galway.

Western Motors Galway are on your doorstep so why not pop in to Ballybritt or call 091 709970

