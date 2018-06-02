Tuesday – Live from Parsons Garage in Tuam

We head to Parsons Garage in Tuam on Tuesday for their Toyota discovery day. Come down and say hello to Roan Lardner and Alan Murphy as they discover what everyone is talking about in the motor industry.

At Parsons Garage Main Toyota Dealer Tuam we are currently quoting for 182 There are fantastic Scrappage Offers, Free Servicing, and very low percentage rates on finance. They have the full 182 Toyota range on display ready for you to call in and enjoy a test drive, view Petrol, Diesel or Hybrid, passenger or Commercial they have so many option to choose from.

Parsons garage is situated one mile north of Tuam on the N17 Galway/Sligo national route. They pride ourselves on the excellent reputation that they have built up over almost four decades for outstanding customer care. they offer the entire range of Toyota Products, from the award winning Toyota Prius Hybrid to the best selling 4×4 Toyota Landcruiser Commercial. At Parsons Garage they offer the motorist an unbeatable service not only in terms of Sales, Leasing and Finance but also in a comprehensive range of After Sales Services including Parts & Accessories, Crash Repairs, Servicing &Repairs.

Parsons stock an extensive range of pre-owned vehicles, most of which come with 12 month Toyota Plus Aussured used cars warranty and includes 24 hour Roadside Assistance. They also have highly competitive finance packages tailored to suit all customer needs.

In every aspect of the business they seek to provide a quality service based on the needs of our customers.

Parsons are “Committed to Reducing your Motoring Costs”

Service

At Parsons Garage they offer our customers quality services at affordable prices. They believe that maintaining your vehicle with regular servicing by our experienced Toyota Technicians, will be the ideal way to maintain both the smooth running and the resale value of your vehicle. They have menu pricing available on request and any queries you may have can be answered by contacting our Service Manager, Hilary. A regular service history from Parsons Garage will save you time and money and will give a happier and safer motoring experience.

Service Pat Quinlan Tel: 093-24762 Email: [email protected]

Parts & Accessories

Availability of genuine Toyota parts is crucial for the efficient running of your car and is the best way to maximise performance and maintain safety. parsons stock a full range of genuine Toyota parts and accessories, which are designed to the highest specifications for maximum reliability and fit. They operate a 24-hour parts turnaround. Any part not in stock can be ordered and supplied within a 24-hr period. Parsons Garage can also supply a large and varied selection of accessories to give your car an individual look. The options are endless and we are happy to outline any accessory packages available for your car. In addition, they can supply and fit to ensure the utmost quality.

Parsons are proud to have one of the longest serving Parts Manager in Ireland. Eamonn has been a member of staff here at Parsons since its doors opened in 1978. He has completed numerous courses through Toyota and has a vast amount of knowledge and experience in the industry. He is known for his approachable, unique and efficient ways, and you will always be greeted with some sort of a joke! If you have any queries both trade and retail or would like some more information, please do not hesitate to contact him. He will be happy to assist you.

Sales

The Sales Department at Parsons Garage sell the extensive range of new Toyota passenger and commercial vehicles as well as quality assured used cars. Parsons believe in giving our customers the best in customer care, before during and after your purchase from us. For any queries you may have or to organise a test-drive at your convenience, please do not hesitate to contact a member of the sales team.

Sales Team

Francis Tyrrell

Graham Murphy, Graham is our newest member of the Sales team a native of Corofin is currently our Junior Sales Exactitude

Finance

At Parsons Garage, they want to make the purchase of your new car a pleasant and hassle free experience. Their finance experts are on hand to give you the best options and advice for your individual needs. Parsons are an authorised Financial Intermediary regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland.

