Thursday – Live from The Connemara Pony Breeder Show, Clifden

Capture some of the atmosphere at this years Connemara Pony Breeders’ Society Show. Join Ronan Lardner from 12 noon for some of the highlights from the day and chat with some of the participants of the show and those that work behind the scenes.

Clifden Annual Connemara Pony Festival the highlight of the Connemara showing season

The 95th Connemara Pony Festival takes place in Clifden, starting on Tuesday 14th and running until Sunday 19th August. Visitors from across Ireland and the world flock to the town each year to see the best of Connemara ponies compete in in-hand, ridden, working hunter and loose jumping competitions, highlighting the versatility of our native breed. Connemara ponies can now be found all over Europe, America, Australia, South Africa and more recently South Korea.

The festival commences on Tuesday morning with an organised bus tour to visit Connemara pony studs in Connemara taking in some breath-taking scenery along the way. That evening, breeders from all over the world will have the chance to mingle at the International reception hosted by Abbeyglen Castle Hotel.

Wednesday is the start of the 3 day show and returning for the second year is the popular International Connemara Performance Hunter class. This is a team competition which will see international teams compete over a Derby style course for a prize fund of €1,200. Also on Wednesday will be the final of the Irish Green Hunter, Three Year Old Loose Jumping and Four Year Old Performance Mare Championship – all carrying generous prize funds. There will also be a dressage demonstration during the day provided by Alana Cazabon riding Carn Verdon Boy; and the International Societies AGM will take place in the Station House Hotel on Wednesday morning at 9am.

Thursday classes commence at 8am sharp with 19 in-hand classes and 10 ridden classes in. There will be plenty of other attractions on the day with the Annual Dog show which has 8 breed classes, 6 novelty classes and Best in Show. There’ll be Domestic Arts, Irish Dancing, Face Painting, Trade stand and much more. Best dressed competitions will be held again this year with judging starting at 1pm and winners announced at 3pm. After a long day of competing or spectating, the Station House Hotel Clifden will be hosting a Show Dance with live music from 10pm.

Friday’s line up starts with five Working Hunter classes, followed by the final of the Clifden High Performance competition which boasts a prize fund of €3000. Ponies have to qualify for this class at shows around the country in the lead up to Clifden. The last competition of the 3 day show will be the very exciting Puissance Wall. The current puissance record in Clifden is 1.63m and we’re waiting to see if a new record will be set this year!

The final event of the Show is the prestigious Parade of Champions. All the winners from across the festival will gather in the showgrounds after the Puissance, to parade around the town in the traditional lap of honour, cheered on by locals and visitors alike.

The town of Clifden gets behind the show every year and there will be live entertainment in most venues around town all week. The Connemara Pony Sales will also take place at the mart on Saturday 18th & Sunday 19th August. The main sponsors of the show again this year are Horse Sport Ireland, Station House Hotel Clifden and Galway Irish Crystal.

