Wednesday – Live from Stapletons Expert Electrical Tuam

By Sinead Kennedy
November 12, 2018

Time posted: 7:55 pm

You don’t have to wait until Black Friday to avail of fantastic electrical offers!

On Wednesday Ronan Lardner and Alan Murphy will broadcast live from Stapletons Expert Electrical Tuam between 12-5pm.

From this Wednesday November 14th for 10 days Stapleton’s Expert Electrical Tuam are offering sensational Black Friday value with special daily bargains instore.

There are fantastic offers on the latest tv’s and audio, washing machines, dishwashers, fridge freezers, small appliances, tablets, laptops, coffee makers, vacuum cleaners, apple products, fitbits and much more,

Now is the time to get the perfect Christmas gift at the right price.

Travel the new motorway to Stapleton’s Expert Electrical Tuam and save time and money and avoid the traffic.

For more details click HERE

