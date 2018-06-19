15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

Wednesday – Live from Stapleton’s Expert Electrical, Galway Road, Tuam

June 19, 2018

On Wednesday between 12-5pm we broadcast live from Stapleton’s Expert Electrical, Galway Road,  Tuam for their Summer Sale Bonanza.  Join Ronan Lardner and Alan Murphy  for an afternoon of great entertainment.

Stepleton’s Expert Electrical, Tuam  are offering crazy Summer value with up to 70% built in appliances, TV’S from half price, and save up to €200 on washing machines, dishwashers and tumble dryers.   Save up to €150 on Dyson and Miele vacuum cleaners.   Massive savings on all top brands of refrigeration including Bosch,Siemens,Samsung,Whirlpool and lots more.   Get great savings in their I.T department

Don’t miss the Summer Sale Bonanza at Stapletons Expert Electrical Tuam – crazy prices, crazy value!.

