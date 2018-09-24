Wednesday – Live from Medical Technical Ireland Expo at Galway Racecourse

This Wednesday from 10-3pm Galway Bay FM will broadcast from Galway Racecourse for Medical Technology Ireland Expo and Conference.

Who: Medical Technology Ireland

What: Largest Privately-Run Expo & Conference for the Industry Ever in Ireland

When: September 26 and 27, 2018

Where: Galway Racecourse, Ballybrit, Co. Galway.

Why you should care: Medical Technology is booming in Ireland and is seen as a key piece of the puzzle of Ireland’s economic future

Medical Technology Ireland returns to Galway Racecourse

Following its successful inaugural Exhibition and Conference last year, Medical Technology Ireland returns to Galway Racecourse on 26-27 September 2018 with an increased exhibition space and some exciting new initiatives. The exhibition space is completely sold out with over 200 exhibitors this year, making this the 2nd largest med-tech event in Europe.

The medical technology sector in Ireland is recognised as one of the five global emerging hubs. The sector employs over 38,000 people in Ireland and is the second largest employer of med-tech professionals in Europe, per capita. Ireland is one of the largest exporters of medical products in Europe with annual exports of €12.6 billion and companies here directly export to over 100 countries worldwide. As many as nine of the world’s top 10 medical technology companies have a base in Ireland and 60% of the 450 med-tech companies based here are indigenous.

Pressures on healthcare systems have resulted in a greater focus on enhanced efficacy of treatments and cost reduction. To this end Medical Technology Ireland has assembled over 200 of the world’s leading supply chain companies with expected delegate attendees in excess of 1,000 from the leading international Medical Device companies.

The two day Conference features presentations by leading international Medical Device experts with thought-provoking guest speakers, on-stage interviews with key device executives, and insightful panel discussions, all providing an investigative insight on topics of the highest importance to all Medical Device manufacturers and R & D and manufacturing Engineers in the rapidly evolving Irish and global device marketplace.

See the full programme at:

http://www.medicaltechnologyireland.com/conference/conference-day-1

http://www.medicaltechnologyireland.com/conference/conference-day-2

The new Meetings Programme will allow visitors and exhibitors to book targeted meetings in advance of the Show and these will take place in the Meetings Lounge during the event. This exciting new networking opportunity means that visitors and exhibitors can arrive at the Show with a two-day schedule of pre-arranged meetings, giving them maximum value from their visit.

Other new features include the Start-up & Innovation Academy on Thursday 27 September where Irish start-ups can receive valuable advice on setting up their businesses.

09:45 – 10:00 Enterprise Ireland Address 10:00 – 11:00 Start-up Pitches (10 mins per pitch) 11:00 – 11:30 Adjudicating Panel Discussion (Chaired) 11:30 – 11:45 Fiona Neary, NUIG Business Innovation Centre 11:45 – 12:00 iHub GMIT 12:00 – 12:15 Mary Rodgers, The Portershed 12:15 – 12:30 Breda Fox, Local Enterprise Office 12:30 – 12:45 IBEC and Irish Medtech 12:45 – 13:00 National Digital Research Centre (NDRC) 13:00 – 13:30 Eoghan Gill – Ingenuity, Marketing and commercialising your product 13:30 – 13:45 Gillian Horan, CEO, The Pudding Branding Agency 13:45 – 14:00 James Cassidy, Lifescience Recruitment, Current Recruitment trends in Irish Medtech