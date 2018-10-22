Wednesday – Live from Mary’s Fish new outlet at Galway Shopping Centre, Headford Road

On Wednesday we visit Mary’s Fish new outlet now opened at Galway Shopping Centre. Join Ronan Lardner and Donal Mahon live from Mary’s Fish for the official opening on Wednesday. From midday on wards there will be several chefs preparing fish dishes for you to sample and to help with any of your fish cookery questions. The event will be compered by well known foodie, Willie Shaw, there will be lots of special offers at the fish counter and of course great music all afternoon. Put the date in your diary now.

Following on from the opening of their new shop in April of this year Mary’s Fish have opened a stunning new fish shop at the front of the Galway Shopping Centre on the Headford Road. Just look out for Mary’s famous blue and yellow logo and you will find one of the best selections of fresh fish on the west coast.

On any given day you will be able to choose from a very wide selection of fish such as Cod, Haddock, Hake, Monkfish, Mackerel, Salmon, Trout, Sea Bass, John Dory, Squid, Sole, Turbot, Tuna, Gurnard, Prawns, Scallops, Clams, Oysters (including the world famous Kelly’s native Oysters now in season ) Crab meat, Crab claws, Smoked Salmon and that’s just the fresh items.

Fish is so quick to prepare and is really really good for you. In fact it’s one of the few really delicious foods that there is pretty much no downside to consuming. Just do a web search on the benefits of eating fish and you will see study after study that shows it helps to prevent all kinds of ailments and diseases. It can help to increase the grey matter in the brain, combats depression, helps to prevent asthma in children, lessens the instances of heart disease and much, much more.

Mary is now making a delicious fresh Chowder every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and at only €4.50 per serving its probably the most nutritious and best value snack you can have in your busy day. It contains cod, hake, salmon and smoked fish, bacon lardons, celery, onion, fennell milk and cream. There are no shellfish in the recipe so that it is suitable for people with a shellfish allergy. Mary also stocks the Connemara Organic Dried Seaweeds, Kombu, Kelp, Dillisk and Carrageen; these are nothing short of being superfoods from our coastline.