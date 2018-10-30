15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner

Ronan Lardner

Wednesday – Live from Lightnet Loughrea

By Sinead Kennedy
October 30, 2018

Time posted: 12:29 pm

Join us on Wednesday as we broadcast live from Lightnet Loughrea – High Speeds, Great Service, Broadband Made Easy!  Join Ronan Lardner and Alan Murphy from 12 to 5pm and we’ll keep you connected and up to date with all that Lightnet Loughrea have to offer.

Lightnet Fibre Broadband – Contact us today on 091 395804 or visit lightnet.ie to get super-fast fibre broadband.   Lightnet can provide speeds of up to 1,000mbps in fibre locations! Get lightning fast broadband speeds with Lightnet

Fibre broadband is going live next week in the following areas – Aille, Masonbrook, Kilnadeema & Earlspark

With Lightnet, if you refer a friend to their broadband service, they will give you €35 off your next bill!  Contact 091 395804 or visit lightnet.ie for more details.   Contact Lightnet today on 091 395 804 to get connected!  There are large savings to be made if you switch to Lightnet today!

Also Lightnet are running a competition on their Facebook page! Guess the amount of money in the piggy bank! The person who guesses the right amount wins the money!

Lightnet – providing high speed broadband to rural areas in Co. Galway. Contact us today on 091 395804 or visit lightnet.ie to book your installation.

print
Outside Broadcasts
Young man injured in Inverin incident transferred to Beaumont Hospital

LATEST PODCASTS

October 30, 2018
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Tuesday October 30th 2018
October 27, 2018
The Rhythm Train – Episode 06
October 26, 2018
Over The Line County Senior and Intermediate Football Final Preview
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?