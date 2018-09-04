15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Wednesday – Live from GRETB, Tuam Road, Galway

By Sinead Kennedy
September 4, 2018

Time posted: 1:14 pm

On Wednesday we broadcast live from the GRETB Training Centre Open Day taking place from 10:30am to 3:30pm at Mervue  Business Park, Galway.  Drop in and say hello to our Outside Broadcast crew, join Keith Finnegan from 11 and Ronan Lardner from 12 noon.

Meet the course providers for full details on GRETB’s Training Centre free full time, evening and and also their Saturday courses. We will also have information on Apprenticeships in Galway and Roscommon.

So if you are considering a Training Course, career change or apprenticeship,  join us this Wednesday from 11 to 3, in association with GRETB Training Centre, Mervue.

