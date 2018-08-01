Wednesday – Live from Galway Greyhound Stadium

Ronan Lardner has gone to the dogs, literally he is on his way to Galway Greyhound Stadium Wednesday after noon for a special event.

Punters can get the inside track on Wednesday’s Galway Plate as Irish and Aintree Grand National winning jockey Robbie Power will join an exclusive preview panel at Galway Greyhound Stadium. The full panel includes Galway Bay FM’s George McDonagh and Leon Blanche of BoyleSports as the best value and form is discussed. Fresh mimosas will be served alongside brunch for all in attendance.

We will be presenting a live broadcast from the Sportsgrounds of the eight greyhound races starting at 11:30am, which includes four of Irish Independent Sweepstake Finals & the semi-final stage of the James Horan Memorial Sweepstake. The exclusive panel will begin their preview of the Galway Plate at 12:30PM. Punters can avail of a ‘Bubbles and Brunch’ offer which includes admission, race programme, and brunch in the Grandstand Restaurant served with chilled mimosas (€19.50 pp). Once the live greyhound racing has finished, customers can take their inside tips and avail of a complimentary bus to the Ballybrit venue. The action at Galway Greyhound Stadium will continue with live racing on Thursday and Saturday evening during the Galway Races.

For more information & booking, phone 091 451111 or online www.galwaygreyhoundstadium.ie

