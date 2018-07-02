15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Over the Line - Sport

Wednesday – Live from Four Star Pizza Mervue for Pizza Independence Day

By Sinead Kennedy
July 2, 2018

Time posted: 8:05 pm

To celebrate “Four star pizza independence day” Ronan Lardner and Alan Murphy will be down at Four star pizza Mervue from 12 – 5pm this Wednesday! Don’t miss the special deals on the day! Let’s celebrate Pizza Independence!

Four star pizza Mervue & Forster street Galway are offering €4 medium Pizzas all day today medium Margherita or Pepperoni Pizza while stock lasts, Collection only!

Four Star Pizza are proud sponsors of Galway Bay FM’s coverage of Galway United who play Athlone Town this coming Friday night at Eamon Deacy Park.

Four star pizza Mervue & Forster street open from 12pm & deliver late until 4am every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday night.

Four Star pizza Mervue & Forster street only source the finest ingredients & their dough is freshly made every day in-store.

The franchise is owned by local boys Jonathan and Derek Corbett who are heavily involved in the Galway community.

For more information and fantastic offers go to fourstarpizza.ie  or Four star pizza Galway’s Facebook page.

