Wednesday – Live at Hyundai Galway Ballybritt for May Madness Sale

We’re off to the May Madness Sale at Hyundai Galway in Ballybrit on Wednesday. Join Ronan Lardner and Alan Murphy between 12 and 5pm and they’ll entertain you with their own brand of may madness for an afternoon

Hyundai Galway Ballybrit May Madness sale is now on with exceptional value on their full range of used cars.

Choose from a reduced Price on all stock Or a Low Finance Rate.

Each customer that purchases a used car will receive

Minimum 24 months Unlimited Mileage Manufacture Warranty

Minimum 24 Roadside Assistance

12 Month Free Motor Tax

Open Monday to Friday 9am-6pm, and Saturday 9am – 4pm

Hyundai Galway is proud to be the only Authorised Hyundai Dealership in Galway, we proudly serve the West of Ireland. Their team would like to thank you for visiting us. They carry used Hyundai vehicles as well as other makes and models.

Their first and foremost goal here at Hyundai Galway is to make your car-shopping experience to be the best. They’re located in Galway, stop by! You will quickly discover the entire staff knowledgeable in all things automotive especially in the Galway area.

They proudly offer the very best in used vehicles at Hyundai Galway. They maintain an easy-to-use searchable online vehicle stock for customers to start their search. Or talk to their sales personnel, instead, to find that used vehicle of your dreams. Already own a car and looking to keep it running? Bring it to their expert car service and repair department. No job is too big or too small for them. Finally, chat with our financial department. They’ll make sure you get the right car loan or lease for your budget. They look forward to serving you in all your automotive needs at Hyundai Galway!

Call into their showroom at Hyundai Galway Ballybrit, call them on 091 771111 or check out their website www.hyundaigalway.ie.