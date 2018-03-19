15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

FYI - News for Galway

FYI - News for Galway

Website relaunched to support Galway light rail campaign

By GBFM News
March 19, 2018

Time posted: 5:16 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A website has been relaunched to support the campaign to provide a light rail system for Galway City.

The long-running campaign is spearheaded by Galway West TD Catherine Connolly, who believes such a system is crucial to solving the city’s traffic problems.

However, previous studies have ruled out the potential for light rail in Galway due to the projected high costs and low uptake.

Last month, National Transport Authority Chief Anne Graham ruled out the idea at an Oireachtas hearing – dismissing it as unfeasible.

However, campaigners claim light rail for Galway – the so-called GLUAS – remains a real and viable solution that is supported by recent appraisals.

After being offline for several years, a website to support the bid has now been relaunched and can be viewed at www.gluas.ie.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Pres Athenry Defeats Kilkenny CBS In Croke Cup Hurling Semi-Final
March 19, 2018
Number of children turned away from COPE Galway almost doubled in 2017
March 19, 2018
Canadian Ambassador to visit Galway this week
March 18, 2018
Documentary on decline in Connemara to feature at major US film festival

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
March 19, 2018
Pres Athenry Defeats Kilkenny CBS In Croke Cup Hurling Semi-Final
March 19, 2018
2017/18 Basketball All Stars announced and full round-up
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK