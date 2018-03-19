Website relaunched to support Galway light rail campaign

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A website has been relaunched to support the campaign to provide a light rail system for Galway City.

The long-running campaign is spearheaded by Galway West TD Catherine Connolly, who believes such a system is crucial to solving the city’s traffic problems.

However, previous studies have ruled out the potential for light rail in Galway due to the projected high costs and low uptake.

Last month, National Transport Authority Chief Anne Graham ruled out the idea at an Oireachtas hearing – dismissing it as unfeasible.

However, campaigners claim light rail for Galway – the so-called GLUAS – remains a real and viable solution that is supported by recent appraisals.

After being offline for several years, a website to support the bid has now been relaunched and can be viewed at www.gluas.ie.