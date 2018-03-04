15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Sports Sunday

Sports Sunday

Weather warning for Galway extended until tomorrow

By GBFM News
March 4, 2018

Time posted: 1:32 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom -The weather warnings for Galway and the rest of the country have been extended until tomorrow.

MET Eireann has a new orange alert in place for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford.

The national forecaster says widespread lying snow and ice will continue to lead to hazardous conditions.

There will be a risk of localised flooding due to rising river levels and there will be areas of surface water pooling.

A status yellow alert for snow-ice for Connacht, Donegal, Clare, Kerry and Limerick will also remain in place until noon tomorrow.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
SELFLESS PERRY ­ LOYAL SERVANT OF THE GAME WILL BE MISSED
Galway for Life to host public meeting on protecting the 8th Amendment
March 4, 2018
Over 11,000 Galway homes and businesses affected by water restrictions
March 4, 2018
Snow drifts still causing access issues across East Galway
University Hospital Galway
March 4, 2018
HSE cancels non urgent surgeries scheduled for tomorrow

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
March 4, 2018
SELFLESS PERRY ­ LOYAL SERVANT OF THE GAME WILL BE MISSED
March 4, 2018
Women’s Madison Finish Ninth in the Track Cycling World Championships
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK