Alan Murphy

#WeAreHurling meets Galway star Gearóid McInerney

By Sport GBFM
June 27, 2018

Time posted: 4:01 pm

As Galway prepare to take on Kilkenny in the 2018 Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Final this Sunday, Centra paid a visit to Oranmore, to meet Galway hurling star and All-Ireland winner Gearóid McInerney and his father Gerry – also an All-Ireland winning hurler for Galway.

Owning and running a successful sports shop in the village, Gearóid and Gerry discuss their passion for hurling, their family legacy within the sport, what it’s like to run a family business, and the pride Gerry has felt watching his son’s hurling success – culminating in him lifting the Liam McCarthy Cup last year.

Centra, proud sponsor of the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship since 2010, introduced their #WeAreHurling campaign to celebrate the hurling passion displayed by people right across the country, every year. The campaign shines a light on those who devote their lives to the game, helping to make our national sport a pillar of Irish pride. From players and partners to volunteers and sponsors, Centra’s #WeAreHurling campaign brings to life the stories of those who make up Ireland’s collective hurling community.

 

