WCB Galway host white collar boxing event in aid of Blood Bike West in the Clayton Hotel

WCB Galway hosted a white collar boxing event in aid of Blood Bike West in the Clayton Hotel on Sunday, June 10th. 30 fighters spent 8 weeks training twice a week in Black Dragon Kickboxing on Sean Mulvoy Road under the tutelage of professional head coach Pete Foley and his assistants Catherine Collins and Liam Connolly.

WCB Galway fight coordinator David Greeley of sponsor Tempo Antiques on Cross Street said that the night looks to have raised nearly €10,000 for Blood Bike West, which will be used to help keep the free service they provide to the HSE running. He thanked all of the fighters who took part and their numerous sponsors, and praised the dedication they showed.

The fights were streamed live on the WCBGalway facebook page by Mór Streaming, and can be seen on www.fb.com/wcbgalway<http://www.fb.com/wcbgalway>.

Donations can still be made on www.bloodbikewest.ie.<http://www.bloodbikewest.ie.>

Anyone who may be interested in taking part in the next white collar event can like and follow the wcbgalway page, where details will be announced for the Menlo Park Golfers fight night in aid of Galway Hospice which will begin training Black Dragon in September.