Wave topping warning for Salthill ahead of Storm Ali

By GBFM News
September 18, 2018

Time posted: 3:09 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Galway City Council has issued a warning about possible wave overtopping in Salthill as a result of forecast severe winds.

Earlier, Met Eireann issued a Status Orange wind warning for Galway and 12 other counties, with gusts of up to 120 km/h predicted as a result of Storm Ali.

The wind warning comes into effect at 5a.m tomorrow until 1p.m. (Wed)

The city council’s weather assessment team met today (Tue) to review the warning and says that due to wind speed and direction, there is a chance of overtopping in Salthill.

Road crews will be on standby from early tomorrow morning to close the road along the Prom as dictacted by the weather conditions.

The car parks in Salthill will be closed this evening as a precaution.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
