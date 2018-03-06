15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

FYI - News for Galway

FYI - News for Galway

Water tankers to be deployed to Eyrecourt amid disruption

By GBFM News
March 6, 2018

Time posted: 2:10 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Water tankers are to be deployed to Eyrecourt in south Galway this afternoon due to water restrictions in the area.

Water users on the Ballinasloe Regional Water Supply Scheme are experiencing disruption because of increased demand and low reservoir levels.

The areas affected are Cloonlahan, Clontusktert, Eyrecourt, Meelick, Clonfert, Kiltormer and the Tristaun Road from Ballagh Cross to Aughrim.

Galway County Council and Irish Water are advising people taking water from the tankers in Eyrecourt to boil it before drinking, brushing teeth and food preparation.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Fire forces temporary closure of prominent city centre shops
Appeal for witnesses after serious hit and run in the city
March 6, 2018
Independent retailers object to LIDL Tuam expansion plans
March 6, 2018
Appeal for witnesses after serious hit and run in the city
March 6, 2018
Fire forces temporary closure of prominent city centre shops

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
March 6, 2018
Salthill Devon Launches New Rejuvenation Project Tomorrow Evening
March 5, 2018
All-Ireland Camogie Club Finals Refixed for March 18th
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK