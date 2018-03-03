Water supply restored to Carraroe; bottled water on way to Inishbofin; burst main in Williamstown

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Full water supply has been restored to Carraroe following restrictions on the scheme.

The reservoirs have filled sufficiently to allow supply to return however, due to increased demand restrictions will be in place again tonight and for the next few nights until demand regularises and the water treatment plant can meet the demand needs. It may take several hours for all sections of the network to get water supply.

Water supply to the village and the nursing home is being maintained at all times.

Irish Water is grateful to Galway Fire Service who delivered bottled water out to Carraroe yesterday evening on behalf of the utility and the local fire service distributed it to vulnerable customers.

Across Co Galway customers are being advised that due to the extremely cold weather conditions and exceptionally high water demand, water treatment plants are struggling to keep up with supply demands.

Customers are being asked to conserve water to avoid reservoirs emptying and water pressure to homes and businesses being affected.

Night time restrictions on the Tully and Letterfrack supplies has enabled the reservoirs to refill to some degree and full supply has been restored this morning. Irish Water would like to thank customers supplied by these schemes for adhering to our water conservation notice yesterday. There will be further restrictions on this scheme tonight.

Water levels on Inishbofin are critical following a mechanical failure at the water treatment plant. A repair crew travelled to the island this morning (Saturday) to carry out repairs. Customers on the island are urged to conserve water. Bottled water is available at Inishbofin pier from 12.30pm.

Williamstown is suffering a major water supply issue and leak repair crews will be undertaking work in the town today to try to restore supply. Customers in some areas supplied from Kilnalag Reservoir have no water at present.

In East Galway customers are again urged to conserve water by turning off taps in properties and farm buildings, not running dishwashers or washing machines where possible and taking showers instead of baths.

The following areas are experiencing low pressure and/or loss of supply due to an increase in demand and some issues at treatment plants: Kilkerrin/Moylough, Mountbellew, Dunmore/Glenamaddy, Ahascragh, Williamstown and Tuam.

Irish Water working in partnership with Galway County Council would like to apologise to customers for the inconvenience this is causing and assures customers that repairs will be completed as soon as possible. Irish Water would also like to thank the local authority staff for their efforts in keeping water supplies running in very difficult conditions.