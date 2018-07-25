Water restrictions extended to Inis Meain

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish Water has extended night-time water restrictions to Inis Meain.

Effective immediately, restrictions will now be in place between 8pm to 8am due to ongoing drought conditions.

Inis Oirr and Inis Mor had their supplies curtailed earlier this month.

Irish Water says the current situation, aggravated by a significant increase in water usage, has led to a serious reduction in raw water supplies.

It’s warning that further afternoon restrictions are likely to be introduced if the current drought continues.