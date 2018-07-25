15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Water restrictions extended to Inis Meain

By GBFM News
July 25, 2018

Time posted: 3:14 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish Water has extended night-time water restrictions to Inis Meain.

Effective immediately, restrictions will now be in place between 8pm to 8am due to ongoing drought conditions.

Inis Oirr and Inis Mor had their supplies curtailed earlier this month.

Irish Water says the current situation, aggravated by a significant increase in water usage, has led to a serious reduction in raw water supplies.

It’s warning that further afternoon restrictions are likely to be introduced if the current drought continues.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
