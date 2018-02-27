Warning to pet owners after reports of poisoned meat on Connemara beach

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Garda investigation is underway as a dog has fallen ill after eating poisoned meat on a Connemara beach

Chicken soaked in antifreeze was found on Trá Mór beach after one pet owner observed her dog eating it before she could intervene.

The dog has since been taken to Barna vets for observation and the incident has been reported to Inverin Gardaí who are investigating

General Manager with Madra Galway, Jonathan Kent says pet owners should be vigilent when out with their dogs.

Photo: Barna and Moycullen Veterinary Clinics on Facebook