Visitor restrictions lifted at two UHG wards following norovirus outbreak

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Visitor restrictions have been lifted at two UHG wards following an outbreak of the vomiting bug, Norovirus.

The restrictions were put in place last week at St Mary’s, St Anthony’s and St Enda’s due to a number of suspected cases.

They’ve now been lifted at St Mary’s and St Anthony’s wards, but remain in place at St Enda’s ward.

The HSE says to help curtail the spread of the bug, it’s important that only essential visiting takes place at St Enda’s ward until further notice.