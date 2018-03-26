Visiting restrictions at Portiuncula Hospital due to Norovirus outbreak

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Portiuncula University Hospital has put visiting restrictions in place following a Norovirus outbreak

The public is asked not to visit the hospital unless absolutely essential.

Hospital management says this is due to a number of confirmed cases of the vomiting bug

In order to assist staff in curtailing the spread of this virus, it is imperative that only essential visiting takes place during this period.

Children should not visit the hospital as they may be particularly susceptible to the illness.