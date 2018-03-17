15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Feel Good Factor

The Feel Good Factor

University Hospital Galway

Further visiting restrictions in place at UHG due to flu virus

By GBFM News
March 17, 2018

Time posted: 12:06 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – University Hospital Galway is advising visitors to the hospital that restrictions are in place due to confirmed cases of the flu.

The restrictions apply to St. Dominic’s Ward – where infection control procedures are currently in place.

In a statement, UHG says it is vital that only essential visits take place in consultation with nurse management on the ward.

It’s after restrictions were imposed earlier this week on a number of wards due an outbreak of the vomiting bug, Norovirus.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Death Notices Saturday 17th March, 2018
March 16, 2018
WATCH: President Michael D Higgins’ St Patrick’s Day Message
March 16, 2018
ROUND-UP: St Patrick’s Day parades – Galway city and county
March 16, 2018
Witnesses sought to crash which claimed life of Williamstown teenager

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
March 17, 2018
Cooney embracing family and club heritage
March 16, 2018
Cathal Cregg Appointed Connacht GAA Provincial Games Development Manager
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK