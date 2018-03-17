Further visiting restrictions in place at UHG due to flu virus

Galway Bay fm newsroom – University Hospital Galway is advising visitors to the hospital that restrictions are in place due to confirmed cases of the flu.

The restrictions apply to St. Dominic’s Ward – where infection control procedures are currently in place.

In a statement, UHG says it is vital that only essential visits take place in consultation with nurse management on the ward.

It’s after restrictions were imposed earlier this week on a number of wards due an outbreak of the vomiting bug, Norovirus.