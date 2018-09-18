VICTORIOUS CONNACHT U18S TEAMS TO BE RECOGNISED IN THE MONTH OF CHAMPIONS

Connacht Rugby have announced that the Connacht U18 Boys & Girls teams will be the guests of honour at this Saturday’s Guinness PRO14 tie between Connacht and Scarlets at The Sportsground.

The Connacht U18 Girls team made history last weekend when they sealed the interprovincial title, beating Leinster 21-19 to complete a clean sweep of victories in the competition. It’s the first time in the province’s history an U18 Girls team has won an interprovincial series.

The victory came on the back of a similar feat by the Connacht U18 Boys, who also won the interprovincial title at the U18s Festival at University of Limerick in late August.

Their achievements are especially significant as it is the first time ever that Connacht have won both male and female interprovincial titles in the same season.

As a result both sets of squads and management will be attending the game and will parade their trophies at half-time, following which the head coaches and captains will be interviewed on the field.