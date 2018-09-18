15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

VICTORIOUS CONNACHT U18S TEAMS TO BE RECOGNISED IN THE MONTH OF CHAMPIONS

By Sport GBFM
September 18, 2018

Time posted: 11:27 am

Connacht Rugby have announced that the Connacht U18 Boys & Girls teams will be the guests of honour at this Saturday’s Guinness PRO14 tie between Connacht and Scarlets at The Sportsground.

The Connacht U18 Girls team made history last weekend when they sealed the interprovincial title, beating Leinster 21-19 to complete a clean sweep of victories in the competition. It’s the first time in the province’s history an U18 Girls team has won an interprovincial series.

The victory came on the back of a similar feat by the Connacht U18 Boys, who also won the interprovincial title at the U18s Festival at University of Limerick in late August.

Their achievements are especially significant as it is the first time ever that Connacht have won both male and female interprovincial titles in the same season.

As a result both sets of squads and management will be attending the game and will parade their trophies at half-time, following which the head coaches and captains will be interviewed on the field.

print
Sport
Status Orange wind warning issued for Galway
September 18, 2018
Galway Races Tuesday preview
September 17, 2018
Galway Races Monday Preview
September 17, 2018
Weekly Galway Athletics Report

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

September 18, 2018
Status Orange wind warning issued for Galway
September 18, 2018
Project Manager sought for Athenry food innovation hub

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline