15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

Varadkar blocked EU funding for Galway Airport and Western Rail Corridor

By GBFM News
April 5, 2018

Time posted: 11:02 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An intervention by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar when he was Transport Minister blocked funding for Galway airport and the western rail corridor.

Newly disclosed documents reveal an application for EU funding for transport projects in the west and northwest was dropped following the intervention of Leo Varadkar.

Projects such as the western rail corridor and the upgrading of Galway and Sligo airports were deleted from an EU-wide transport programme in 2011.

The current government is now seeking to reverse the exclusion of western projects from the European Commission ‘Ten-T’ transport programme.

Speaking to Keith Finnegan, Galway East TD Sean Canney explained the importance of the scheme.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Nurses and HSE clash over bed numbers at new UHG mental health unit
April 5, 2018
Nurses and HSE clash over bed numbers at new UHG mental health unit
April 5, 2018
Permit granted for Poolboy waste facility despite strong opposition
April 5, 2018
Claregalway Castle to host Spring Fair this weekend

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
April 4, 2018
Lidl Ladies National Football League Round 5 Re-fixtures – 7/8 April 2018
April 4, 2018
Hurlers Success Sees Increase In Participants In City Easter Camps
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK