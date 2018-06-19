15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Value Centre are currently recruiting a full-time multi-drop driver

By Damian Burke
June 19, 2018

Time posted: 9:21 am

Value Centre, Merlin Park Industrial Estate, Doughiska Road, Galway are currently recruiting for a full-time multi-
drop driver to work out of their Galway Depot. The driver will be responsible for delivering to customers on
designated daily routes. Competitive pay rates and a daily meal allowance are offered.

The ideal candidate will:

• Have a valid clean C driving licence
• Have a valid CPC card and a digital tachograph driver card.
• Have flexibility in terms of routes, tasks, working hours and working days.
• Experience in a similar role would be an advantage.

Please email your CV to [email protected] .

