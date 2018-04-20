Uproar after dead sheep dumped near Gort tourist attraction

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There is uproar in South Galway after at least two dead sheep were allegedly dumped at Yeats’ tower – a popular tourist beauty spot.

The matter has been discussed this week at Loughrea district level amid a conversation about the escalating problem of illegal dumping.

Cllr Gerry Finnerty claims that two dead sheep were recently dumped into the river at Ballylee – which is best known for Thoor Ballylee – WB Yeats’ south Galway tower.

He says if buses of tourists had pulled up before they were removed, there would have been chaos.

The district councillors say this is just one example of the indiscriminate dumping taking place across Galway.

