Up to 50 Galway students report incidents of sex assault in last six months

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Up to 50 Galway students have reported incidents of rape and sexual assault in the past six months.

Galway Rape Crisis Centre says such incidents happen in colleges across Ireland and are not uncommon in Galway.

According to the Irish Independent, Executive Director of Galway Rape Crisis Centre Cathy Connolly says the group has seen between 45 to 50 students in the last six months.

Ms Connolly states September and October are busy months as the college term begins with first year students particularly vulnerable.

More at 9