University of Illinois Marching Band to perform in Pearse Stadium on Sunday

By Sport GBFM
March 16, 2018

Time posted: 11:33 am

Galway GAA is delighted to confirm that the University of Illinois Marching Bands, one of largest and most colourful marching bands in the USA, will perform a spectacular once in a lifetime show from 12.30pm to 1.30pm on Sunday next, in Pearse Stadium prior to the Galway V Dublin game in the Allianz League.

The band is made up of more than 300 members, including Cheerleaders, and is one of the biggest bands ever to perform in a Stadium in Ireland.

Supporters who are attending the game on Sunday are encouraged to arrive at the Stadium early to witness a truly spectacular and unforgettable performance by the Marching Illini Band. Galway v Dublin throws in at 2pm and the gates are open from 12.15pm.

