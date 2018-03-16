University of Illinois Marching Band to perform in Pearse Stadium on Sunday

Galway GAA is delighted to confirm that the University of Illinois Marching Bands, one of largest and most colourful marching bands in the USA, will perform a spectacular once in a lifetime show from 12.30pm to 1.30pm on Sunday next, in Pearse Stadium prior to the Galway V Dublin game in the Allianz League.

The band is made up of more than 300 members, including Cheerleaders, and is one of the biggest bands ever to perform in a Stadium in Ireland.

Supporters who are attending the game on Sunday are encouraged to arrive at the Stadium early to witness a truly spectacular and unforgettable performance by the Marching Illini Band. Galway v Dublin throws in at 2pm and the gates are open from 12.15pm.